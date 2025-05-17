Edinburgh Monarchs sunk by Poole Pirates in Championship opener

Victor Palovaara (red) was in sensational form again for Edinburgh. PIcture: Jack Cupido

The Edinburgh Monarchs got their Championship campaign off to the worst possible start after going down 48-42 to reigning champions the Poole Pirates.

It was nip and tuck all evening at Armadale with the meeting once again going all the way to a crunch last-heat decider. However, not for the first time this season, Monarchs had nothing to show for their efforts.

In truth the hosts should have been home and dry had luck not deserted them in some key moments. Kye Thomson suffered a mechanical failure in heat one when on a 5-1 with team-mate Justin Sedgmen only for Oskar Polis to pull up in heat seven - with Monarchs again on a 5-1 - and subsequently withdrawing from the meeting due to a wrist injury. And both stand-in reserve Dayle Wood and skipper Paco Castagna came to grief in heats 12 and 14 respectively when in scoring positions as the Pirates capitalised. The sun glare was also causing havoc for the riders entering the third bend so racing was suspended for 20 minutes.

Co promoter Alex Harkess said: "I think tonight just sums up our season so far. There were four races where there were potential 5-1s on the cards and we blew it - all by ourselves. And that's the difference in the score really. If we'd handled it well the match would have been over."

Swedish star Victor Palovaara continued his sensational start to the 2025 campaign with another faultless display scoring 19 from seven outings. The 31-year-old has proved a trump card down in the No.6 berth - he scored 19 in the 46-43 win at home to Berwick a fortnight ago - and Monarchs will miss such a powerhouse at reserve when he moves into the main body of the team.

Monarchs don't have time to dwell on their latest setback, however, as they make the 480-mile trip south to take on the Plymouth Gladiators tonight hoping to put their first points on the board. Meanwhile, the Monarchs Fans Trust are celebrating their 10th anniversary where it was announced an incredible £190,000 has been raised within the last decade. The Trust has played a vital role in keeping the club on track and will continue to do so for many years to come. If you are interested in joining, please visit monarchsfanstrust.co.uk