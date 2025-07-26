Edinburgh Monarchs take the sting out of Scorpions to boost play-off push
The Capital side's 50-40 success at the Eddie Wright Raceway could prove pivotal in their quest to secure a top-four berth and Championship play-off spot.
The Monarchs stay third in the table, one point worse off than arch-rivals Glasgow Tigers, who have raced two meetings fewer, and 11 adrift of reigning champions and leaders, the Poole Pirates.
Momentum is a big thing in speedway and the Scottish side have that in abundance after surging up the standings in recent weeks.
However, Monarchs got off to a sluggish start in Lincolnshire conceding two 5-1s in heats three and four to trail the hosts 16-8.
But a 5-1 of their own in the very next race from No.1 Victor Palovaara, and skipper Paco Castagna, reduced the deficit to five and gave the visitors a platform to build on.
Middle pairing Justin Sedgmen and Kye Thomson then levelled the meeting 21-21 with the Monarchs second 5-1 of the evening, the latter finishing second behind his team-mate despite his steel shoe coming loose on the final lap.
Michael Palm Toft, who was part of the Scorpions septet last season, then shot from the gate to win his first race in heat nine, Swedish reserve Jonatan Grahn picking up a valuable third to edge the Monarchs ahead for the first time 29-25.
Castagna produced a fantastic win in heat 11, taking the outside line before chopping to the inside to get the better of Jake Allen and take the chequered flag.
A 4-2 in heat 12 from Sedgmen and Grahn put the Monarchs 39-33 in front and victory was now in sight. And when Palm Toft and Palovaara combined for another maximum in the next race, they were almost home and dry. A second-place finish for Thomson in the penultimate heat sealed the points and Monarchs second win away from Armadale in 2025 following last month's triumph at Oxford.
Monarchs return to home shale on Friday when the Berwick Bandits are the visitors to West Lothian.
Monarchs: Palm Toft 11, Grahn 10, Palovaara 9, Sedgmen 8, Castagna 6, Thomson 6, Loftus 0.
