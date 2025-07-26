Edinburgh Monarchs take the sting out of Scorpions to boost play-off push

The Edinburgh Monarchs are making steady progress in their bid to reach the play-offs. Picture Jack Cupido.

The Edinburgh Monarchs delivered a superb performance to seal victory on the road at the Scunthorpe Scorpions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Capital side's 50-40 success at the Eddie Wright Raceway could prove pivotal in their quest to secure a top-four berth and Championship play-off spot.

The Monarchs stay third in the table, one point worse off than arch-rivals Glasgow Tigers, who have raced two meetings fewer, and 11 adrift of reigning champions and leaders, the Poole Pirates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Momentum is a big thing in speedway and the Scottish side have that in abundance after surging up the standings in recent weeks.

However, Monarchs got off to a sluggish start in Lincolnshire conceding two 5-1s in heats three and four to trail the hosts 16-8.

But a 5-1 of their own in the very next race from No.1 Victor Palovaara, and skipper Paco Castagna, reduced the deficit to five and gave the visitors a platform to build on.

Middle pairing Justin Sedgmen and Kye Thomson then levelled the meeting 21-21 with the Monarchs second 5-1 of the evening, the latter finishing second behind his team-mate despite his steel shoe coming loose on the final lap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Palm Toft, who was part of the Scorpions septet last season, then shot from the gate to win his first race in heat nine, Swedish reserve Jonatan Grahn picking up a valuable third to edge the Monarchs ahead for the first time 29-25.

Castagna produced a fantastic win in heat 11, taking the outside line before chopping to the inside to get the better of Jake Allen and take the chequered flag.

A 4-2 in heat 12 from Sedgmen and Grahn put the Monarchs 39-33 in front and victory was now in sight. And when Palm Toft and Palovaara combined for another maximum in the next race, they were almost home and dry. A second-place finish for Thomson in the penultimate heat sealed the points and Monarchs second win away from Armadale in 2025 following last month's triumph at Oxford.

Monarchs return to home shale on Friday when the Berwick Bandits are the visitors to West Lothian.

Monarchs: Palm Toft 11, Grahn 10, Palovaara 9, Sedgmen 8, Castagna 6, Thomson 6, Loftus 0.