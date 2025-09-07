Edinburgh Monarchs through to Championship play-offs

The Edinburgh Monarchs will face Glasgow in the play-offs. Picture Jack Cupido.

The Edinburgh Monarchs have qualified for the Championship play-offs where they will face arch-rivals the Glasgow Tigers in the semi-finals.

Only Workington Comets could have overhauled the Monarchs into that fourth and finally play-off berth, but defeat at the Redcar Bears on Friday night by 53-37 confirmed it is the Capital septet that remain in the hunt for league honours this season.

After 16 meetings, Glasgow finish top of the pile with reigning champions the Poole Pirates second, Redcar third, and Monarchs fourth.

Monarchs will host their Scottish rivals at Armadale on Friday night before the return leg at Ashfield on Friday, September 26.

The Tigers are expected to bring in a couple of guests for their trip to West Lothian this week with both Dan Thompson and Villads Nadel unavailable due to SGP 2 duty.

The hosts, however, are expected to be at full strength ahead of what promises to be another nail-biting evening.