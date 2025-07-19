Edinburgh Monarchs up to third after battling past Plymouth Gladiators

Paco Castagna (blue) was excellent all evening for the Monarchs. Picture: Jack Cupido

The Edinburgh Monarchs boosted their Championship play-off hopes with a commanding 51-39 victory over the Plymouth Gladiators.

The Capital septet have moved into third place in British speedway's middle tier following their third consecutive victory on home shale.

The Monarchs went down at reigning champions Poole Pirates on Wednesday night but were in a menacing mood from the off at Armadale, quickly racking up a 16-point lead to take control 26-10 after six heats.

The visitors had received a huge pre-meeting boost announcing the signing of seven-time British champion, and Armadale track specialist, Scott Nicholls.

However, the 47-year-old looked out of sorts in his opening couple of heats following a long spell on the sidelines having undergone shoulder surgery at the end of last season.

The hosts continued to chip away at their lead and a 5-1 from Victor Palovaara and skipper Paco Castagna in heat 10 - their fourth of the evening - had them home and dry 39-21.

To the Devon side's credit, Nicholls and their fast-firing Dane, Nicolai Klindt, who dropped just one point from six outings, produced three 5-1s of their own in heats 11, 13 and 15, to leave West Lothian with some restored pride.

Monarchs were solid throughout though, Italian Castagna the pick of the bunch with three race wins of his own and only beaten by an opponent in the final heat of the evening. Kye Thomson is also hitting form just at the right time and teenage reserve Jordy Loftus can be pleased with his three points, paid four.

"Who would have thought I wouldn't be happy with paid 13 points!" Castagna, 31, said afterwards. "I was really determined in heat 15 as I wanted to get a maximum but of course I was up against two superstars. Scotty found his form towards the end of the meeting. Fair play to the track guys as the track was fantastic and a great win for the team.

"We go home with a big confidence boost which is the main thing - I've found some form and a good setup and I really can't wait for the next home meeting now."

Castagna and his team-mates will have to wait until Friday, August 1 when the Berwick Bandits are the visitors to Armadale. First they travel to Lincolnshire on Friday to take on the Scunthorpe Scorpions at the Eddie Wright Raceway.