Edinburgh named rugby capital of Scotland

As the country prepares for a string of high-profile matches over the festive period, new research has crowned football as Scotland’s top sport.

Search engine analysis by experts at Harlow Leisurezone uncovered the average number of monthly searches for keywords relating to football and rugby classes across Scotland.

It revealed that 87.5% of cities searched for football training more than rugby training.

Inverness, Dunfermline, Perth, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Stirling, and Dundee all favoured football, but Edinburgh bucked the trend, choosing rugby – although it was very close.

From a national standpoint, football classes led the way in Scotland with an average of 1,890 searches a month, compared to only 1,640 for rugby.

Health and Fitness Manager David Marrington, from Harlow Leisurezone said: “The festive season sports fixtures are a pivotal part of Christmas for many households across the country. This is also a time when people plan their next health and fitness goals as they move into the new year.

“There are some interesting results in this data which demonstrate the importance of sport in people's lives whether they enjoy football or rugby. It is encouraging to see so many people putting sports participation at the top of their fitness agendas in the coming year.”

“Whatever your personal preference, the traditional sports such as football and rugby offer a great opportunity to meet others and exercise as part of a community.”