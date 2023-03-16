News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
28 minutes ago ‘New’ Great British Bake Off presenter is ‘great choice’
4 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
4 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
7 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
9 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government

Edinburgh pair take major honours at the Scottish national table tennis championships

Edinburgh pair Calum Morrison and Faye Leggett took the major singles honours at the Scottish national table tennis championships in Perth.

By Bill Lothian
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:58 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 16:59 GMT

Although now representing Edinburgh University, Faye Leggett has a strong connection with the Murrayfield club where Calum is a member and the successes meant a particularly rewarding day for Gordon Muir, the club's head coach, who has been assisting the two champions since they were very young players. He also coached Leggett and Morrison on the recent finals day when circumstances allowed, including in both title matches.

For Faye victory over Ayrshire’s Rebecca Plaistow meant she retained the title won in 2022 although in earlier matches she had lost out to Edinburgh University club-mate Holly McNamara, who also represents North Ayrshire and who was to go on and win the junior title the following day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the semi-final Faye overcame Drumchapel’s Alisa Khalid. Calum Morrison’s triumph was more unexpected. After defeating Sean Doherty he had to face the 2021 champion Colin Dalgleish, with whom he later won the men’s doubles. Danny Bajwa of Dumfries, then Martin Johnson from Ayrshire, who had ended Gavin Rumgay’s hopes of a remarkable 17th national title, were his next opponents.

The two champions, Calum Morrison and Faye Leggett, flanked by coach Gordon Muir. Picture: Gordon Muir
The two champions, Calum Morrison and Faye Leggett, flanked by coach Gordon Muir. Picture: Gordon Muir
The two champions, Calum Morrison and Faye Leggett, flanked by coach Gordon Muir. Picture: Gordon Muir
Most Popular

There was Murrayfield success in the junior events, too, notably Borui Chen and Charlie McGowan winning the boys doubles while Bohao Chen was runner-up in the under-13 boys singles.

Calum Morrison and Faye Leggett as youngsters
Calum Morrison and Faye Leggett as youngsters
Calum Morrison and Faye Leggett as youngsters
EdinburghPerthMurrayfield