Edinburgh pair take major honours at the Scottish national table tennis championships

Although now representing Edinburgh University, Faye Leggett has a strong connection with the Murrayfield club where Calum is a member and the successes meant a particularly rewarding day for Gordon Muir, the club's head coach, who has been assisting the two champions since they were very young players. He also coached Leggett and Morrison on the recent finals day when circumstances allowed, including in both title matches.

For Faye victory over Ayrshire’s Rebecca Plaistow meant she retained the title won in 2022 although in earlier matches she had lost out to Edinburgh University club-mate Holly McNamara, who also represents North Ayrshire and who was to go on and win the junior title the following day.

In the semi-final Faye overcame Drumchapel’s Alisa Khalid. Calum Morrison’s triumph was more unexpected. After defeating Sean Doherty he had to face the 2021 champion Colin Dalgleish, with whom he later won the men’s doubles. Danny Bajwa of Dumfries, then Martin Johnson from Ayrshire, who had ended Gavin Rumgay’s hopes of a remarkable 17th national title, were his next opponents.

The two champions, Calum Morrison and Faye Leggett, flanked by coach Gordon Muir. Picture: Gordon Muir

There was Murrayfield success in the junior events, too, notably Borui Chen and Charlie McGowan winning the boys doubles while Bohao Chen was runner-up in the under-13 boys singles.