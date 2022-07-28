Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The postbox, which is located on High Street in the Capital, is decorated in vibrant pink and purple. It is also adorned with graphics and encouraging messages to the Scotland team.

Four other decorated postboxes have been revealed across the UK in Birmingham, London, Belfast and Cardiff.

Royal Mail is sponsoring the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as the Official Postal and Parcel Delivery Services Provider. As part of the sponsorship, the courier company will be exclusively delivering all official Birmingham 2022 merchandise from the Games’ website.

David Gold, Director of External Affairs & Policy at Royal Mail, said: “Royal Mail is very proud to be marking the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with special postboxes. Across the company, we are excited about the role Royal Mail is playing as the Official Postal and Parcel Delivery Services Provider and wish all athletes that are taking part the best of luck.”

Birmingham is hosting the Games for the first time, marking the third time the event has been held in England following London in 1934 and Manchester 2002.

The city will welcome 72 teams and around 6,500 athletes and officials for the biggest sporting programme in Commonwealth Games' history.

A kilted George Johnston with Royal Mail post box on Edinburgh's Royal Mile, celebrating the Commonwealth Games 2022 being held in Birmingham.

The last time the event was hosted in Edinburgh was in 1986, but the most recent Scottish Commonwealth Games came in 2014, with Glasgow hosting.