The postbox, which is located on High Street in the Capital, is decorated in vibrant pink and purple. It is also adorned with graphics and encouraging messages to the Scotland team.
Four other decorated postboxes have been revealed across the UK in Birmingham, London, Belfast and Cardiff.
Most Popular
-
1
Hearts reveal goalkeeping plan and hybrid roles for some players as they await new signings
-
2
Aston Villa pay Hearts a six-figure fee after signing 16-year-old Ewan Simpson
-
3
Hearts to face one of 14 teams in Europa League play-off draw
-
4
Mikey Johnston touted for Hibs move with Celtic winger set to go out on loan
-
5
Hearts and Hibs transfer blow as Newcastle make Elliot Anderson decision, while Ellis Simms makes loan move
Royal Mail is sponsoring the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as the Official Postal and Parcel Delivery Services Provider. As part of the sponsorship, the courier company will be exclusively delivering all official Birmingham 2022 merchandise from the Games’ website.
David Gold, Director of External Affairs & Policy at Royal Mail, said: “Royal Mail is very proud to be marking the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with special postboxes. Across the company, we are excited about the role Royal Mail is playing as the Official Postal and Parcel Delivery Services Provider and wish all athletes that are taking part the best of luck.”
Birmingham is hosting the Games for the first time, marking the third time the event has been held in England following London in 1934 and Manchester 2002.
The city will welcome 72 teams and around 6,500 athletes and officials for the biggest sporting programme in Commonwealth Games' history.
The last time the event was hosted in Edinburgh was in 1986, but the most recent Scottish Commonwealth Games came in 2014, with Glasgow hosting.
The Games officially begin with an opening ceremony on Thursday July 28, which will be broadcast on BBC One.