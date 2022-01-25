Edinburgh Road Club under-18 coach Jarlath Flynn stepping down after 10 years
Edinburgh Road Club’s under-18 coach Jarlath Flynn is stepping down after 10 years.
Jarlath and club member Alistair Webb set up the ERC Junior Race Team to offer local riders an opportunity to pursue their competitive cycling ambitions.
Previously, the club’s youth riders had no junior team to graduate into.
Jarlath – rightly proud of being fit and fast enough to ride alongside the young prospects, often up to 80 kilometres – said: “It’s been a great experience working with so many young people. I set out to bring riders together as a team and as friends. It was important to reduce the financial burden on the riders and with help from the club and sponsors, the riders received support to cover some expenses. It’sbeen a great adventure. I’ll miss it, but my legs were shouting to let someone younger take over.”