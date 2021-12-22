Edinburgh runner sets world 800m age-group record in Glasgow

Paul Forbes can add the world record to his Commonwealth Games appearances and all-time top 10 placing. (Picture: Scot Louden)

Former Commonwealth Games runner Paul Forbes ran the 800m in 2:15.30 – setting what is believed to be the world record for men over-65.

It all came together for the Edinburgh AC athlete at the Glasgow Athletics Association indoor meet in the Emirates Arena on Sunday and 35 years after running in his home Commonwealth Games at Meadowbank, he eclipsed the record which had stood for three years by stripping more than a second from the time.

Paul told scottish athletics: “I knew I was in good shape and the track training had been going very well.

“All the guys I train with were running well and I came off the 4K cross country at Lanark feeling great and thinking ‘I need to find a race’. But you still need everything to fall into the place on the day to get any kind of record. That applies at every age and stage in athletics – and I’ve been racing since I was 12.

"I’m chuffed with the response.”

The 65-year-old masters runner can now add his age- group world record to his three Commonwealth appearances – Edinburgh was his last after appearances for Scotland in the two preceding Games in Brisbane, Australia and Edmonton, Canada. He also stands seventh on the all-time list for 800m and continues to compete – as an inspiration to many.