Snooker's all-time greats will head to the Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh next month for the BetVictor Scottish Open.

The star-studded line up and first round match schedule has now been confirmed, with tickets still on sale for the event which runs from December 9-15.

Gary Wilson will be aiming to win the title for a third consecutive year, in a fantastic field which includes Scotland's top player John Higgins, world number one Judd Trump, snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan and world champion Kyren Wilson.

Scotsman John Higgins will be in action in Edinburgh next month at Meadowbank for the Scottish Open. | Edinburgh Leisure

Tickets are still available but must be booked fast now that the draw is out. They start at just £15 for one session, or £25 for an all-day ticket which gives fans the chance to watch a wide range of the world's top stars.

Gary Wilson, who beat Joe O'Connor in the 2022 final and Noppon Saengkham to retain the title in 2023, starts his defence against China's Long Zehuang on the opening morning of the tournament on Monday December 9.

WST’s chief marketing and communications officer Tom Rowell said: "Edinburgh has proved a fantastic location for this event and the players have enjoyed packed crowds and a sensational atmosphere over the past two years. So, we're delighted to return to the Meadowbank Sports Centre especially with an incredibly strong line-up of our sport's leading players.

“Tickets are already selling fast as this is the opportunity to watch world class sport from as little as £15. With such a high standard on the tour and so many epic matches already this season, there has never been a better time to watch snooker live."

Gary Wilson will defend his Scottish Open crown in Edinburgh next month. | Edinburgh Leisure

Huge first round clashes over the first two days include: Gary Wilson v Long Zehuang - December 9 at 10am; John Higgins v Ian Burns - December 9 at 1pm; Mark Allen v He Guoqiang - December 9 afternoon; Judd Trump v Ishpreet Singh Chadha - December 9 at 7pm; Mark Williams v David Lilley - December 9 evening; Kyren Wilson v David Grace - December 10 at 1pm; Mark Selby v Stuart Carrington - December 10 afternoon; Luca Brecel v Julien Leclercq - December 10 afternoon; Shaun Murphy v Daniel Wells - December 10 at 7pm; Ronnie O'Sullivan v Xing Zihao - December 10 at 7pm; Neil Robertson v Fan Zhengyi - December 10 evening.

This is the third of four events in the BetVictor Home Nations Series, with the leading money winner across the series to bank an extra £150,000 bonus. Neil Robertson currently leads the way, just ahead of Kyren Wilson, with Judd Trump third. So, there's plenty at stake aside from the battle for the Stephen Hendry Trophy in Edinburgh.

The BetVictor Scottish Open is televised by Eurosport, discovery+, DMAX and many other broadcasters worldwide.