Edinburgh teenager Paige Sweetland named the JudoScotland young referee of the year

The JudoScotland Coaching and Volunteering Awards are a national programme designed to recognise the hard work and dedication of the judo workforce in Scotland and 16-year-old Paige, a member of Jidel Judo 93 Judo Club in the Capital Edinburgh, is acknowledged as having made a significant contribution to the competitive structure of this Olympic sport.

Paige said: “I have been lucky enough to enjoy the sport I love as both a competitor and a referee. I feel that refereeing, when I am not competing, has given me confidence both as a person and a judo player helped by the support of my parents and club.”

Sam Ingram, JudoScotland regional development officer, added: “Paige is a fantastic role model for her peers, both competitors and other referees. As a young female in the role, she is paving the way for a demographic under-represented in sport. Officials and referees are the life blood of judo and her commitment to the role shows the benefit of being involved in the sport out-with competition. We look forward to seeing Paige progress through the referee and competitive pathway.”

Paige was presented her award at Jidel Judo 93 by Sam Ingram and is pictured along with club-mates. Her 11-year-old brother, Coby, has just won a bronze medal in the British under-34 kilos judo competition.

Meanwhile, a young team from Edinburgh Judo Club enjoyed success at the Highland Budokan in Inverness. Photographed, left to right, are: From left to right: Keir Stormonth, Tilly Simpson, Liam Thomson, Sarah Adlington (reigning Commonwealth champion/coach), Murray Poole (gold medallist), Kirsty Wilson (silver medallist), Charlotte Croydon-Haycox (bronze medallist), Elaine Featherstone (bronze medallist) and Sarah Clark (former European and Commonwealth champion/coach).

