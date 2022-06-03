Edinburgh University honours for three leading female sports stars

Alumni Sarah Robertson, Hollie Davidson as well as Angela Mudge have all been honoured for their success in sport.

The Hall of Fame inductees were welcomed by the University’s community of leading student sports stars during the Blues and Colours Awards Dinner this week – Edinburgh’s annual celebration of sporting excellence.

Jim Aitken MBE, Director of Sport and Exercise at University of Edinburgh said: “It’s an honour to welcome these three inspiring women into our Sports Hall of Fame. Each has contributed immeasurably in their chosen sport and demonstrate the University’s place as a leading destination for gifted students wanting to pursue their academic and sporting ambitions.”

They join previous inductees including Dame Katherine Grainger, Sir Chris Hoy and Eric Liddell.

As Scotland’s most decorated hockey player, Robertson, has achieved success at club and international level, including medal glory at the Olympics. She is also captain for the Scottish Women’s Hockey Team at this year’s 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Hollie Davidson made headlines when she became Scottish Rugby’s first full-time female professional referee in 2017. Since then she has officiated at the highest level of the game including the Olympic and Commonwealth Games.

Despite coming late to mountain racing, and a physical disability in childhood, Angela Mudge has won Scottish, British and World Champion titles in hill and trail running. She now works for Scottish Athletics to help develop the sport at a national level.

Referee Hollie Davidson, England vs Italy, 2021 Under-20 Six Nations Championship Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sarah Robertson (Pic: worldsportpics)