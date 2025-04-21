Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The TNA Wrestling champion was the surprise opponent for Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas.

Edinburgh wrestling superstar Joe Hendry made a shock appearance at the biggest event in the industry’s calendar as he returned to WWE for the second night of Wrestlemania 41.

The 36-year old grappler has been having the biggest year of his career which continued on Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas in front of 63,226 fans and streamed globally on Netflix. Hendry was the surprise opponent for 14 time WWE world champion Randy Orton with the raucous crowd exploding with cheers when his instantly recognisable entrance music hit.

Unfortunately for Hendry though, he couldn’t pick up a victory against one of the biggest names in the sport and was beaten in short fashion by Orton who captured the victory with his iconic finishing manoeuvre the ‘RKO’. After the match, Orton seemed to show respect to his defeated opponent, raising his hand to the cheers of the crowd, but it was all a ruse as he hit Hendry with a second RKO.

Edinburgh's Joe Hendry took on WWE legend and 14 time world champion Randy Orton in a losing effort at Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

Hendry has been on an incredible run over the past 12 months following the success of his self written, self performed entrance music ‘I believe in Joe Hendry’ which went viral and made waves in the UK music charts last year. The Scottish superstar is currently signed with TNA Wrestling where he won their world title at their ‘Genesis’ event in January.

TNA have a working relationship with WWE which allows wrestlers from both promotions to appear on shows for both companies. Mainly, that relationship has been restricted to WWE’s developmental brand NXT but Hendry has been the only TNA wrestler to make appearances not just on their main roster but on two of their biggest events.

Having wrestled in NXT last year his first venture on WWE’s main roster came at the 2025 Royal Rumble event where he was a surprise entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble match back in January. This was Hendry’s first appearance for WWE since that event.

Orton, who is one of the biggest names in wrestling and has won 14 world titles in WWE across his legendary career, was originally schedule to face fellow WWE superstar Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania 41. However, a serious neck injury ruled Owens out of performing at the company’s biggest show and Orton was instead advertised to face a surprise opponent in Las Vegas.

With speculation running rampant about who that could be it was Hendry who was given the opportunity to perform in the bumper crowd. He will now likely return to TNA to continue defending his world title but this is unlikely to be the last time we see the Edinburgh native in WWE.

How to watch WWE Wrestlemania 41 including Joe Hendry vs Randy Orton

Both nights of Wrestlemania 41 streamed live on Netflix in the United Kingdom and across the world. They are now available to watch on catch up on the streaming platform.

Alternatively, you can watch Joe Hendry’s surprise Wrestlemania debut courtesy of WWE’s official YouTube channel. Further highlights form the event are also available there.