Edinburgh's Georgia Adderley reveals country she really wants play against at women’s world squash team championships

The event was last held in 2018 due to the Covid pandemic and Scotland haven’t competed since 2012. Adderley, who teams up with Edinburgh University graduate Katriona Allen as well as Lisa Aitken and Alison Thomson at the event in Cairo from December 10 to 16, says: “This is the first time the tournament has been held since 2018 and before that, I wasn’t quite experienced enough for that level of competition.

“It’s always a thrill playing for Scotland and to do it on one of the biggest stages is as good as it gets. The run-up has been busy, but that’s the way I like it. I find I play my best when I have a lot of matches under my belt.

“Looking at the team list, there are some strong contenders, but I think with the talent we have a great chance of doing well. I’d love to play against the Egyptians. They are so strong with three of the world’s best players in their team.”

Success would round off a year of progress for Adderley. She competed at her first World Doubles in Glasgow in April and later broke into the world’s top 60. At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham she reached the doubles quarter-final with Lisa Aitken.

Allen has had a tough season after an injury at the end of last year extended her time away from court. She hopes this tournament will ignite her form and get her back on track.

