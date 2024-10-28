Edinburgh’s Junior Roller Derby athletes selected for Team GB

Demonburgh Junior Roller Derby is thrilled to announce that five of its rising stars have been selected to train with Team GB ahead of the Junior Roller Derby World Cup in Brisbane in 2025.

Cameron Sarpong, age 14 and known as Pika 2, has been selected to join the prestigious Open Division Team and will travel to Australia to represent Great Britain alongside the most talented young skaters from across the country.

Earlier this year he competed in a nationwide selection process for a sought-after spot on the Open Division Team and is one of just two Scottish athletes to make the final Team GB roster - a testament to his remarkable skills and dedication.

Over the coming months Cameron will be travelling to the Team GB practices at Lilleshall National Sports Centre in Shropshire to prepare for the Olympic level competition.

Cameron Sarpong is fundraising his travel to the World cup to represent Great Britain

He will be joined by four talented Demonburgh team mates Cecily Hutcheson (13), Chloe Hu (14), Sarah Gordon (14) and Sophie Marshall (13), all from Edinburgh and who have been selected for the Team GB Development Squad.

These exceptional young athletes will train alongside the Open Division Team with an eye towards competing in future international competitions including the 2027 World Cup.

The five Demonburgh skaters began the intensive Team GB training in June, gearing up for what will be their most challenging and rewarding derby experience to date.

Heather Weatheritt, Demonburgh’s coach said: “This is a huge moment for Demonburgh and for each of the skaters that have been selected. They have all shown immense dedication and have trained so hard to get where they are. We are so proud to see them recognised at a national level and we can’t wait for Cameron to represent Team GB at the World Cup next year.”

Jonathan Emery, Head Coach Team GB added: “We are incredibly excited to welcome Demonburgh athletes to Team GB - their skill and passion for the sport have earned them a well-deserved place among the finest young talents in British roller derby.

"We expect the training and preparation for the 2025 World Cup to take their skating to the next level and we can’t wait to see them shine and push their limits in the months ahead”

The Junior Roller Derby World Cup runs every two years and sees teams from all over the globe including USA, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Australia and France battle it out to become the world champions.

Funding through the Junior Roller Derby Association UK is limited, and junior athletes are required to fund the majority of their trip which is estimated to be in the region of £10,000.

Cameron is hoping to fundraise enough to cover his trip for this once in a lifetime opportunity, promising to represent his community, his team and his country with pride and integrity. To support Cameron in his efforts donations can be made to his fundraising page

Roller derby is a fast-paced, full contact team sport played on roller skates. Over two 30-minute periods, two teams of five players compete in a series of two minute jams, in which the jammer from each team attempts to score points while the blockers assist their jammer and try to thwart the opposition.

The jammer scores points by skating through the pack and gaining one point for each opposing team member they pass per lap.