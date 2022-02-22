Elise Christie: Why decision to come out of retirement is a big boost for speed skating

Elise Christie competes in the ISU World Cup Short Track test event for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in October. She announced her retirement after failing to qualify for the Games but is now set to return

Three-time world champion Christie, 31, announced her shock U-turn last week after retiring in December having fallen short in her bid to qualify for Beijing.

The Scottish star from Livingston has endured a series of rotten luck on the Olympic ice – crashing or being disqualified from every event at PyeongChang 2018 – but is aiming to self-fund a return to the big-time and the bright lights of Milano Cortina 2026.

Britain’s short track stars once again failed to fire in Beijing and three-time Olympic skater Eley, British Ice Skating’s performance and talent manager, hopes Christie’s surprise return can trigger an upturn in long-term fortunes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eley, 37, said: “She's had a major impact on the sport over the last decade and to have someone like her wanting to still stay in the sport and continue to compete is great.

“I've not been able to catch up with her [since the decision] – we’ve had a few races to work for [in Beijing] but I will do when I when I get back.

“What we're focusing on [at the moment] is the guys that are here, their performances and hopefully the young guys coming through in the next cycle as well.”

The Winter Olympics have never been a happy hunting ground for British short track stars and despite all three of this year’s team showing promise on the World Cup circuit, that pattern continued in Beijing.

Farrell Treacy reached the final of the 1500m event but brother Niall crashed in his 1000m heat and Kathryn Thomson – the most experienced member of the team – withdrew from the Games on medical grounds after also struggling in two of her three distances.

The trio’s preparations for the Games were boosted by a £20,000 injection of funding from UK Sport, with the Beijing Support Fund providing vital assistance for winter sports not in receipt of World Class Programme funding.

Speed skating, figure skating, luge and bobsleigh were among the beneficiaries ahead of Team GB grabbing two medals – both in curling – in the Chinese capital.

And Eley added: “Bringing in the Beijing Support Fund and seeing the opportunity in ice skating is massive.

“It gives them a welcome boost in what has been obviously a tough couple of years for everybody, but also a tough Olympic cycle for ice skating in general.

“I think it’s a nice momentum builder in the sense that these young guys showed a huge amount of commitment from not just themselves but also from probably their parents and networks.

“It’s a major boost not only for the current athletes but hopefully going forward to unlock further investment that will make a big difference to the next cycle.”

Elsewhere in Beijing, figure skaters Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson scored a top-ten finish on Olympic debut and Cornelius Kersten produced the best British Olympic speed skating performance since 1964 when he finished just three tenths of a second off the medal positions in the 1000m.

Eley said: “The other guys as well really, really stepped up to deliver solid performances in an environment they’ve never been in before.

“For them, just to qualify is really impressive and to come out here and put in some personal best performances is great to see.”