Entry open for Edinburgh Shore League and Kingdom Fly Championship
Names are now being taken for the penultimate leg of the Edinburgh New Year Shore League on Friday, March 8.
It will be fished at the western end of the breakwater at Newhaven, a venue which has proved one of the best on the circuit so far.
Registration is between 6pm and 6.15pm at Western Harbour Place, Edinburgh EH6 6NG and fishing is from 7pm to 10pm.
Contact the organiser Ian Campbell if you want a peg in the leg and the competition is sponsored by The Edinburgh Angling Centre, The Fishing Megastore and Cow and Rawle.
Mike Kyle from Easthouses in Midlothian is the leader of the seven-match event with 28 points with Gordon Lyall (Edinburgh), who hooked 51 fish at the venue in a previous competition, is second two points behind.
Another Edinburgh angler, Stevie Souter, is third on 25 points with Campbell fourth on 21 points.
He said: "It is all to play for."
Onto fly fishing and Scott Mudie, organiser of the popular Kingdom Fly Fishing Championship, confimed that the Ballo heat is now full on Sunday, July 14 (20 spaces) but there are still spaces for the first heat at Eden Springs near Cupar on Saturday, June 1 which has a capacity of 26 spaces.
The final is at Eden Springs on Saturday, September 28 and there are 26 spaces available. Entry is £25 and anglers pay their fishing fees on the day.