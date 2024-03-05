Entry open for Edinburgh Shore League and Kingdom Fly Championship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Names are now being taken for the penultimate leg of the Edinburgh New Year Shore League on Friday, March 8.

It will be fished at the western end of the breakwater at Newhaven, a venue which has proved one of the best on the circuit so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Registration is between 6pm and 6.15pm at Western Harbour Place, Edinburgh EH6 6NG and fishing is from 7pm to 10pm.

The breakwater at Newhaven

Contact the organiser Ian Campbell if you want a peg in the leg and the competition is sponsored by The Edinburgh Angling Centre, The Fishing Megastore and Cow and Rawle.

Mike Kyle from Easthouses in Midlothian is the leader of the seven-match event with 28 points with Gordon Lyall (Edinburgh), who hooked 51 fish at the venue in a previous competition, is second two points behind.

Another Edinburgh angler, Stevie Souter, is third on 25 points with Campbell fourth on 21 points.

He said: "It is all to play for."

Anglers setting up at Portobello Beach before leg five of the Edinburgh Shore League

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Onto fly fishing and Scott Mudie, organiser of the popular Kingdom Fly Fishing Championship, confimed that the Ballo heat is now full on Sunday, July 14 (20 spaces) but there are still spaces for the first heat at Eden Springs near Cupar on Saturday, June 1 which has a capacity of 26 spaces.