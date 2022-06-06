EuroHockey: Edinburgh University turn up heat in Turkey to secure promotion

Edinburgh University have enjoyed success in Turkey

The students thumped SV Arminen of Austria 5-0, while the Glasgow side were 2-1 winners over host side Gaziantep Polisgucu in the second division play-offs.

It was the Edinburgh students who turned on the heat in Turkey with a devastating first half performance that produced four goals. Ava Findlay grabbed a double and there were singles from Itske Hootfman, Sophie Hinds and Amy Brodie as the Sam Judge’s team cruised to victory against in their final game, all the goals coming in the first 38 minutes.

The students won three out of three in their group, beating Navax AHTC Wien of Austria 2-0 on Sunday thanks to an Amy Costello double.

They thumped Turkish hosts Gaziantep Polisgucu 5-2 on Saturday with goals from Jessica Ross, Amy Brodie (2), Georgia Jones and Sophie Hinds.

Hinds and Itske Hooftman scored in the opening 2-1 win over Rotweiss Wettingen of Switzerland on Friday to get their campaign off to a flyer.

Meanwhile, Frances Lonergan also scored two goals, both from penalty corners, as Clydesdale Western overcame Gaziantep Polisgucu in their play-off decider.

In the men’s EuroHockey Trophy tournament in Geneva, Western Wildcats, who had already secured promotion, were thumped 8-4 by Welsh side Cardiff & Met in the final.