EuroHockey: Edinburgh University women win in Turkey to reach promotion play-off

Edinburgh University’s women square-up to SV Arminen from Austria in their final game at the EuroHockey Club Challenge in Turkey on Monday with promotion up for grabs.

By Nigel Duncan
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 10:07 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th June 2022, 10:07 pm

The students made it three out of three in the second division with a 2-0 win over Navax AHTC Wien of Austria,

Great Britain and Scotland international Amy Costello claimed two goals from penalty corners to secure a third straight victory at the tournament for coach Sam Judge’s team.

They thumped Turkish hosts Gaziantep Polisgucu 5-2 on Saturday to book their place in the promotion play-offs with one game to spare. Jessica Ross, Amy Brodie (2), Georgia Jones and Sophie Hinds were on target.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Amy Costello, left, scored a double for the students

In the other pool Clydesdale Western beat Kolos Boryspol of Ukraine 3-0 to secure top spot in their pool. They play Turkish side Gaziantep Polisgucu SK in the promotion play-off on Monday.

Edinburgh UniversityTurkey