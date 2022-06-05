EuroHockey: Edinburgh University women win in Turkey to reach promotion play-off

The students made it three out of three in the second division with a 2-0 win over Navax AHTC Wien of Austria,

Great Britain and Scotland international Amy Costello claimed two goals from penalty corners to secure a third straight victory at the tournament for coach Sam Judge’s team.

They thumped Turkish hosts Gaziantep Polisgucu 5-2 on Saturday to book their place in the promotion play-offs with one game to spare. Jessica Ross, Amy Brodie (2), Georgia Jones and Sophie Hinds were on target.

Amy Costello, left, scored a double for the students