Fishing: Details confirmed for Magiscroft Winter Silvers series

The best five results count allowing the angler to drop a poor return and the competition will be capped at 21 providing three sections of seven anglers.

Almost all of the current Scottish international A and B teams will be fishing and organiser Derek Brady urged other anglers to register now if they want to put their skills to the test against some of the best.

He said: "I won't confirm any anglers until the £10 administration fee has been paid. This £10 will be refunded to the angler after the final match provided they have fished at least five of the six matches.

"Please do not enter the series unless you intend to fish at least five of the six matches.

"The format is standard Confereration Internationale de la Peche Sportive (CIPS) rules where a float must be used but, unlike world CIPS events, F1'S, carp and pike cannot be weighed in and must be returned immediately."

Sections will be done on penalty points with the angler receiving the fewest penalty points over the series being declared the winner.

In the event of a no-show, anglers not in the series can fish as a guest on the day and, although they can't earn section points for themselves as they're not in the series, their points will be recorded, possibly pushing a competing angler further down that particular section.

Brady said this makes for a fairer competition and he added: "In the event of a tie on weight, the points will be split between the anglers tied.

The prize money is the same as last year with the third placed angler picking up £100, the runner-up £200 and the winner pocketing £300 and the dates are November 20, December 4 and 18, January 8, 15 and 29.

Brady added: "This should make for a good series having three matches in the run up to Xmas/New year then an additional three afterwards.

"I've also been careful not to have any clashes with the Broom Winter League as most of our lads are fishing that too."

Bloodworm and joker will be available from late October and Brady added: "In my opinion, this series was the catalyst for what was a fantastic result for both our Scotland A and B teams last year in the Sensas Challenge on the Gloucester Canal.

"Our B team finished a respectable mid-table and our A team picking up the bronze medal behind the superstars of Barnsley A and Barnsley B. We also had the fourth individual angler and the second individual angler too."

James Woodrow, Scotland's top angler in the recent world championship in Croatia, has entered along with James Dornom from Currie plus their Scotland team-mates Dave McAuley, Colin Hart and Fife-based Gus Brindle.

Broom have capped the Commercial National competition on October 23 and have the required 42 names with Edinburgh-based David Corcoran and his Scottish international team-mates, James Woodrow and Dave McAuley, on the list.

The Pairs event is on November 6 and is full after being capped at 22 pairs. Corcoran has teamed up with Woodrow while their international colleagues, Derek Brady and Colin Hart, are also on the sheet.

Meanwhile, The Pike Anglers Alliance for Scotland (PAAS) held their annual Grand Slam event at the Black Loch when 34 anglers fished, in teams of two, with the winners being determined by the total combined length of their top pike, perch and trout. All fish were returned, unharmed.

Anglers Jason Walls and Andrew Weir retained the trophy with a 90cm pike, a 55cm trout and a 30cm perch.

Jamie Armstrong landed a new personal best with a pike weighing over 20lb. All anglers caught fish, eight out of the 17 teams completed the grand slam and one angler had a total of 20 pike to the boat.

PAAS hold exclusive rights to the pike fishing on the Black Loch and anyone wishing to join the club should email Blair Davidson at [email protected]

Upcoming events for the club include trips to the Lake of Menteith, Linlithgow Loch, Loch Leven and the Pike Angler of the Year competition.

The latest round of the PAAS Daiwa Lure League was held at Loch Leven and 30 anglers fished in bright conditions. Fishing was difficult and most boats blanked. Those who stuck it out were rewarded as thepike came on the feed in the last hour.

Top angler was Liz Fenton, who landed four double-figure fish after Liz trying almost every lure she had before, in desperation, she dug out an ancient one hidden at the bottom of her box. It is now very tight at the top of the table with only two league events left.

Locally, a reminder that Allandale Tarn will be closed for a week from Monday, October 10 due to holidays and Sam Hayhurst, an Edinburgh-based nurse, who recently fished in the Scottish Ladies team qualifiers, hooked into a brown trout estimated to be between 12lb and 15lb fishing with the Dunfermline Artisans Club last Sunday.

She said: "Now that I've finally stopped crying from the sheer job, I can finally share my fish of a lifetime. I never thought I'd ever be able to successfully play and bring in one of these beauties."

At Black Loch near Falkirk the fishery is now closed on Monday and Tuesday and open from 9am to 4.30pm from Wednesday to Sunday. Ring 07527254811 for bookings message on Facebook.

Lake of Menteith manager Quintin Glen (cor) reports that Davie Bonnington from East Lothian wet a line for the first time this year and tempted 11, seven on a size 12 olive shuttlecock.