Fishing: Gill Coutts making a splash for female anglers in Scotland

Gill Coutts

Now she hopes other women will make her dream of representing Scotland come true by joining her in the national team for this year's Shore Championships at Weymouth in July.

To compete the team must be five-strong, hence an urgent appeal as Scotland only have three confirmed names currently.

Manager Kevin Lewis emphasised that newcomers would not have to be experienced sea anglers as instruction would be given.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gill Coutts fishing

Equipment, or the lack of it, need not be a problem either, but enthusiasm to compete for your country is the top priority.

The team must be finalised by the end of April as accommodation at the busy South Coast holiday town needs to be booked.

And that could be in short supply with so many British holidaymakers on staycation this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gill from Largs and two ladies from Cumbria, Lesley Maby from Penrith and Karena Duffy from Carlisle, who qualify because of Scottish patentage, are already selected.

Kevin Lewis with a bull huss fish caught in Ireland

And Gill admitted to being apprehensive when she first started fishing matches two years ago. She was often the only female in a field of male anglers.

But Gill said: "What has amazed me has been the help, support and encouragement which I have received from the guys. They have helped me with all aspects of match fishing, from advice on tackle and techniques to how to make better rigs and improve bait presentation.

"I’ve been on a very steep learning curve and still have a long way to go and a lot to learn, but am loving match fishing, being part of the fishing community and am determined to focus on the dream of representing Scotland."

She added: "Sadly, there is a shortage of competitive female sea anglers and unless we can encourage more ladies to come forward then that dream will need to be put on hold."

Gill celebrated as the Great Britain ladies curling team won the gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Beijing and she said: "That sent a clear message to all sportswomen to strive to be the best you can be.

"OK, sea angling isn’t an Olympic sport, but we have the opportunity to be the best anglers we can be and compete in the Home Nations Shore Angling Championships in Weymouth in July.

"Whilst we may not have the same number of anglers as the other Home Nations, what we lack in numbers we more than make up for in our passion and pride to represent our country.

"I sincerely hope this article grabs the attention of other ladies who enjoy fishing and would like the opportunity to have a go at match fishing and, most importantly, become part of an amazing team.

"Let’s show the rest of the UK what Team Scotland Ladies can do."

Ireland, Wales and England are expected to form the opposition, with England likely to pick a really strong squad, and anglers fish in zones with one member of the team in each.

The Tartan Team came second to Ireland in Tralee in County Kerry in 2019, the last time the event was held, and team manager Lewis said: "The girls did really well and our objective is to get more women involved as we build towards the future.

"If we could get more women coming forward this would allow us to travel with the strongest possible squad and we plan a series of get-togethers to provide as much information as we can to help the team in the competition."

Email Kevin Lewis on [email protected] if you are interested as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, a recent Scottish men's trial was held at Newhaven in Edinburgh with over 40 men anglers competing on a difficult day of strong winds and heavy rain.

Kevin Lewis, the Scotland team manager, used a flapper rig and won with three small codling, one landed from his first cast and two from his final cast of the day.

Chris Horn from Kirkcaldy was second with a dab and two small flounders and Jimmy Connell from Glasgow third with two codling. He landed the longest fish of the event at 28cms.

The baits used were fish, worm and frozen crab.

Entries are now closed for hopefuls keen to be in the Scottish men's shore team for 2023 and the first qualifier was due to take place last Sunday at Belhaven Beach near Dunbar but it was cancelled because of a storm warning.

Finally, David Ogg, chair of Angling Scotland, urged anglers to take note of a soon-to-be-issued video paving the way for the future.

The video is currently being cut and follows an online seminar involving Angling Scotland, the Scottish Federation for Coarse Angling, Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers and the Scottish Anglers National Association.

It starts a process which bosses hope will eventually lead to one strong voice to lobby national and local government plus marine and environment organisations.

To achieve the objective all organisations need to change constitutions and articles of association.

And the target date for the transfer is Spring 2023.

So, how will Joe Soap angler benefit? Ogg added: "I would like to think that this new body will be more than just a pressure group.

"There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes currently to pave the way and, once set up, it will provide a strong voice for Scottish anglers with decision makers at the highest level."

A memorial match is being organised in the East Neuk of Fife on Sunday, February 27 in memory of Kevin Lackie. Fishing is from noon to 6pm with registration between 11am and 11.45am at St Monans Harbour. The weigh-in is back at the harbour.