Fishing: why a permit covering mouth of the Almond at Cramond to north of Kirkliston is good value

A picturesque spot on The Almond on the outskirts of Edinburgh

See the club's social media and website on www.fishalmond.co.uk for full details.

The permit covers fishing from the mouth of the Almond at Cramond to north of Kirkliston, a stretch of over eight miles, and Arndt added: "We still believe we give good value."

Arndt also confirmed that the club's joint venture with West Lothian Angling Association is on-going. This allows for a reduction of £10 on the cost of a season ticket with West Lothian whose permit kicks in near Newbridge and covers over nine miles of the Almond.

The permit charges for Cramond are adult £38, seniors £28, students £15 and juniors are free with an adult and this covers salmon, sea trout and brown trout on the river which is accessible by Lothian buses.

Arndt said that this is the first increase in a decade and confirmed that there had been a surge in interest in permits last season following lockdown with anglers keen to get out and about.

He hopes that trend continues this season which starts with an opening day BBQ on Saturday, February 5 at 9am at Fair-a-Far Weir, Covid-19 restrictions allowing. Members and non-members are welcome.

Volunteers, h said, are always welcome to join their committee and he reported that catches on the water had been good last season.

Meanwhile, Jamie McHale leads the chase for the silverware in the Bass Rock Shore Angling League winter series with three rounds left.

The Gifford-based angler has 54 points with Stuart Gardiner (North Berwick) second on 32 points and new Scottish international Barry McEwan (Port Seton) tthird on 30 points.

Participants will hope for better weather on Wednesday, January 11 for round ten. Anglers faced 40mph to 50mph westerly winds on round nine with poor fishing as a result. The sea was calm but only three of the nine participants weighed in.

The boundary was between North Berwick and Seacliffe and Stevie Biskup from North Berwick hooked into a cod of 3lb 10oz at the back of the harbour at North Berwick to take the first prize.

Second was Jamie McHale with a 1lb 10oz coalfish and third Alan Brown (Dunbar) with a rockling weighing 10oz.Next Wednesday's venue will be posted on Sunday night on the club's Facebook page,. New-members always welcome.

Elsewhere, Stuart Cresswell from Ayr hooked into four fish for 9lb 4oz to win the East Fife Shore Angling Club's New Year Open event with Colin Holmes (Arbroath) second on two fish for 8lb 9oz.

Third was Sandy Wason from Ayr with two fish for 7lb 7oz and the organisers said it was brilliant to see so many turn out for the match fished in reasonable conditions with a swell and coloured water.

The next cod league match is on January 15 with times between 4pm and 9pm and the race for the top prize is led by Billy Buckley with 6lb 14oz.

The Arbroath Open Sweepstake is today (Saturday, January 8) from 4pm to 9pm with registration at the Victoria Carp Park, Arbroath, from 2.30pm to 3pm. It is pay and go and entrants pick their own marks.

The weigh-in is from 9om to 10pm at the Victoria Carp Park and anglers should use one rod with three hooks maximum. Call Allan on 07387 655760 or Stewart on 07759 379978 for more details,

On to fly fishing, and In West Lothian, the Boxing Day competition at Drumtassie near Blackridge attracted 25 anglers and Colin Sharp won. He had a fine fish of 15lb 3oz in his bag.

Other notable catches during the Festive period have included Mick Ogilvie with 25 in one session, his best a 20lb-er, while Chris Mulholland used a squirmy wormy pattern to tempt 17 in one session and CDC and 16 in another.

Ian Surgeon had ten on Eggstasy worm and yellow dancer patterns and boss Leeanne Aitchison confirmed that re-stocking has taken place.

At nearby Bowden Springs, anglers have also been catching. R Torrang returned the best fish, a 7lb rainbow, on a buzzer while regular Paul Dancer had three on an orange okey dokey pattern.

R Wilson landed two on a black rabbit and Tony Caxon a fine 4lb fish on a yellow dancer. The bait pond has also been producing with David Arnott recording two on yellow Powerbait, both around 3lb.

In Midlothian, eggs, buzzers and diawl bach have been among the best patterns at Rosslynlee Fishery near Penicuik recently.

Moving into East Lothian, Markle continues to fish well with manager Jimmy McLachlan reporting that mini-lures and anything pink is tempting sizeable trout. The best method is fishing static with the occasional twitch.

Jock Kettles won the Festive competition at Tweeddale Millennium, the Scotland captain netting five fish. Jamie O'Meara and Jamie McLeary were joint second with four fish each.

Yellow dancer, Eggstasy worms, black and green lures, black and silver lures, and black and orange lures plus diawl bach and buzzer patterns have worked well recently.

Grayling fishing continues on the River Esk at Musselburgh and locals suggest that a 3m dropper and 3.5m point should cover most of the river.

There are some deeper holes that might require a 4.5m maximum but sometimes anglers have to go small to 2.5m on size 18 hooks to tempt fish.

On to coarse fishing and with one round to go it is really tight at the top of the Magiscroft float only silver series sponsored by Del's Fresh Produce.

Local angler James Woodrow leads the race for the £200 first prize with Gus Brindle, the Fife-based chairman of the Scottish Federation for Corse Angling second, and Dave McAuley third.

The early leader, Chris Paton, has dropped to fourth spot with Barry Lindsay fifth.

Brindle won the fourth match and section last weekend with 8lb 7oz with Woodrow the other section winner with 5lb 2oz.