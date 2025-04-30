Football fundraiser nets over £21k for youth disability project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Scoreboard may have shown a draw but both teams at The Big Match walked away winners with over £21k raised for a good cause.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Made up of keen players from across Scotland’s property sector, Residential United and Commercial City went head to head with football greats Gordon Smith and Billy Davies managing the teams.

Ex-Dundee United defender Darren Dods and former Hearts striker Gary Wales also stepped in to lead the players on the field as part of the event to fundraise for Capability Scotland’s YouthZone project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Held in March at Spartans Football Club, the two teams battled it out in an exciting contest, culminating in a closely fought draw.

Capability Scotland

The event now in its third year, spearheaded by Steve Currie, Director at Murray & Currie Property, brought together Edinburgh’s property sector and football community in support of a vital cause for the third year running:

Steve Currie said: "This year’s Big Match was a fantastic success, not only as a thrilling game but as a powerful fundraising initiative.

“It’s incredible to see the property and football communities come together to support the work of Capability Scotland and especially the work they do to support young people and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every player, sponsor, and supporter has helped make a real difference."

Capability Scotland

Funds raised will go towards the creation of a fully accessible outdoor play area at YouthZone, Capability Scotland’s service supporting disabled young people in Riccarton, Edinburgh.

The new outdoor space will provide a safe and engaging environment for up to 65 children and young people and 30 adults to relax, play, and connect.

Costs for the project have doubled due to unexpected issues, and so this funding will allow YouthZone to build a safer and more accessible outdoor space, complete with accessible play equipment and protective fencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in its third year, the match was backed by headline sponsors Shepherds and Graham & Sibbald, with Hummel donating kits and The Spartans Community Foundation providing the stadium, changing rooms, and referee, thanks to the generosity of Chris Kirby at Hummel and Dan Gerrard at Spartans.

Capability Scotland

Edinburgh’s property industry has rallied behind the event, with teams made up of players from Murray & Currie Property, Simpson Marwick, Ralph Sayer, Murray Developments, S1 Developments, VALTTI Paints, Hampden Bank, Handelsbanken, Thistle Property, AH&Co Accountants, Redpath Bruce, Square & Crescent, Melville Independent, Turcan Connell, Square Foot Media, and AMA Developments.

Ailsa Wallace, Head of Fundraising & Communications at Capability Scotland, expressed her gratitude to all those involved: "We are absolutely thrilled by the support shown for The Big Match.

“The funds raised will make a tangible difference in the lives of the young people we support at YouthZone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This new outdoor space will help foster confidence, friendships, and independence in a safe and inclusive environment."

For over 75 years, Capability Scotland has been at the forefront of providing exemplary care, support, and education for disabled children and adults across Scotland.

To support The Big Match, and for more details, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/steven-currie-2?newPage=true

For more information on Capability Scotland, visit: https://www.capability.scot/