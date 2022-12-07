The 20-year-old will take up one of the reserve berths at Armadale for the 2023 Championship, joining new No.1 Josh Pickering of the two riders announced so far.

Cumbrian Bickley, a former Glasgow Tiger, hasn't quite reached the heights expected since making his debut for National League outfit the Belle Vue Colts aged just 16.

However, he is ready to hit the ground running when the tapes go up in spring.

Kyle Bickley has agreed a deal with the Monarchs

“I am really looking forward to joining the Monarchs," Bickley explained. “Edinburgh is somewhere I feel I can progress and somewhere I feel I can put a base down and go and score points every week and help me develop as I have never actually finished two seasons at one club.

"It is important for me to do a couple of seasons at the same track, and I think Edinburgh can be that club. I have spoken to the club in the past, I think at the end of 2019 beginning of 2020, but unfortunately at the time it didn’t pan out and I went to Berwick instead. But I think now it is a good time for me and a good time for Edinburgh to bring me on board.

“I am happy and for the rider I know I can be I think my average is a steal. I have had a bit of time to kind of reset myself, get back to basics, start afresh with no pressure and I know what I can do. I am looking forward to going out there and doing my job.

"I think I have paid 12 at Armadale as my highest score. I have always liked the track - maybe in the past it was prepared as a home track and it wasn’t the easiest as an away rider, but it is a track I enjoy especially over the last few years so now it will be my home track I can really get used to it and score the seven and eight points a week I am aiming for."

