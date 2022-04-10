Fraser Heigh hat-trick sets up swashbuckling Grange for EuroHockey test

Fraser Heigh scored a hat-trick, with Mark Murphy, Charlie Jack, Murray Banks and Rory McCann also on target for Grange, who are second in the league table behind Western. Andrew Boyle grabbed Dunfermline’s consolation.

Their goal blitz started after only five minutes and by the end of the first quarter the Edinburgh side, were 5-0 ahead having cut through the fragile Fife rearguard with consummate ease.

The fast-flowing game was easy on the eye for the spectators but undoubtedly hard to take for the men from the Kingdom, but it was great to watch as the ball fizzed around the pitch.

Goalmouth action as Grange pile on the pressure against Dunfermline Carnegie at Fettes. Picture: Nigel Duncan

Grange were undoubtedly in the mood with international players Gordon Amour, back from injury, and Duncan Riddell instrumental in the dominant performance.

It looked as if Carnegie were going to be hit by a cricket score but only two more goals came in the second quarter and none in the second-half. Grange failed to maintain their early tempo.

The wide margin of victory, however, is a boost ahead of their EuroHockey ranking game in Spain next weekend when Belgian cracks, Waterloo Ducks, are their first opponents.

Elsewhere, Western strengthened their grip on the men’s Premiership title race with a 6-3 victory at Glasgow rivals Clydesdale, but they had to come from 3-0 down at the break to secure the victory and retain their 19-game unbeaten record.

Andrew McConnell, making a comeback from injury, scored four penalty corners and one penalty flick and Fraser Moran netted the other, also from a penalty corner in a second-half blitz.

Captain Rob Harwood said: “We’re five points ahead with two games left in the season and we have a superior goal difference over Grange. We knew this was a game we had to win.

“At 3-0 down, we knew we were the better side if we got it together, and we did.”

Edinburgh University secured third place in the table with their 6-1 win at Peffermill over city rivals Watsonians, the goals coming from six different players including player/coach Hamish Imrie.