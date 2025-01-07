Full throttle as Edinburgh Monarchs complete line-up for 2025 season

Oskar Polis will begin his British speedway career with the Edinburgh Monarchs. Picture: Edinburgh Monarchs

The Edinburgh Monarchs have completed their line-up for their forthcoming Championship campaign with the addition of Polish rider Oskar Polis.

The 28-year-old slots in on a 6.00 average and will make his debut in British speedway when the action gets underway in April.

He has, however, raced in both his native Poland and Sweden for a number of years scoring well in both leagues.

Monarchs will hope he can bring his experience to a side looking to make amends following a disappointing 2024.

Monarchs will hope Polis will see plenty of fresh air this season. Picture: Edinburgh Monarchs

Polis joins Justin Sedgmen, Paco Castagna, Kye Thomson, Victor Palovaara, Max James and Jonatan Grahn in donning the Blue and Gold at Armadale and across the UK.

Monarchs promoter John Campbell has cast the net far and wide to complete this year's septet and is delighted with the personnel he has managed to recruit.

"We have worked hard to complete our team for the new season and have methodically put the pieces in place," a jubilant Campbell explained. "We are thrilled to welcome Oskar to the Monarchs to begin his journey in British Speedway.

"Oskar is an accomplished performer in Poland averaging over eight in the Polish National League for many seasons and will join us on a 6.00 average. He has a lot of experience racing on the continent and we look forward to him taking to the shale over here.

"We are delighted with our line-up for the new season, there is a wonderful balance to the side which will see us have a powerful reserve throughout the season with strength throughout the team. I can't wait for the season to start."