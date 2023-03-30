News you can trust since 1873
George Watson’s College enjoy senior badminton success

George Watson’s College senior badminton team have won the Scottish Schools’ Gibb Memorial Quaich with the following players – Laurie Cox, Blair Tait, Jagat Tatineni, David Wang, Emily Edwards, Jennifer Feng, Isobel Morrice, Louise Newcome and Indra Pritchard.

By Bill Lothian
Published 30th Mar 2023, 17:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 17:21 BST

Watson's under-14’s were runners-up in the Junior Quaich event losing out by the narrowest of points margins. The team comprised: Zachary Edwards, Murray Laing, Aidan Mone, Archie Morrice, Justin Wong; Deeksha Alagappan, Nancy Corrie, Lily Lesso and Amy Zhang.

Watson's senior team
Watson's under-14’s were runners-up
