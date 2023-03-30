George Watson’s College enjoy senior badminton success
George Watson’s College senior badminton team have won the Scottish Schools’ Gibb Memorial Quaich with the following players – Laurie Cox, Blair Tait, Jagat Tatineni, David Wang, Emily Edwards, Jennifer Feng, Isobel Morrice, Louise Newcome and Indra Pritchard.
By Bill Lothian
Published 30th Mar 2023, 17:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 17:21 BST
Watson's under-14’s were runners-up in the Junior Quaich event losing out by the narrowest of points margins. The team comprised: Zachary Edwards, Murray Laing, Aidan Mone, Archie Morrice, Justin Wong; Deeksha Alagappan, Nancy Corrie, Lily Lesso and Amy Zhang.