Gorebridge driver in Racewall action

Making his long awaited return to the Formula IIs was Marc Fortune whilst Jonathan Hadfield was up from the Midlands. There was a good turn out of the Heritage Formula II drivers with their Scottish Championship their main target. The Unlimited Banger races were cancelled due to lack of numbers.

Amongst the local drivers in the Formula IIs were Craig Wallace from Haddington and Mika Millar from Gorebridge, and both did well whilst Jonathan Hadfield was a welcome visitor from south of the border. The opening heat was won by Millar who went through to win from Stevie Forster and Liam Rennie with Wallace in sixth. Heat two was won by Paul Reid from Chris Burgoyne, Rennie and Millar with Wallace finishing on his back bumper.

Reid led the final for most of the race but towards the end of the race Hadfield moved ahead although he soon lost out to Chris Burgoyne. The latter then reeled off the remaining laps to win the Chapman trophy from Hadfield and Rennie with Wallace sixth and Millar seventh. P.Reid then won the Grand National from Hadfield, John Hogg, Wallace and Millar.

Mika Millar from Gorebridge.

Robin Copland from Wallyford was the local driver in the Saloons and he had a mixed night’s racing.

Heat one was won by Zak Gilmour and heat two by Gary Paterson but Copland wasn’t classified in either.

The Final started with Copland going straight into the lead and at he end of the race he was still clear taking the win from Declan Honeyman and Tam Rutherford Jnr.

The Allcomers race went to Barry Glen who led home D. Honeyman and Paterson.

The Heritage Formula II heats were won by Andy Kaye and Alan Nicholson whilst the Scottish Championship was won by John Clement from Charlie Barnes and Nigel Finnegan.