Grace Darling’s distant relative hopes he has the competitive rowing edge at SkiffieWorlds

SkiffieWorlds, the World Championship of St Ayles class of coastal rowing, takes place every three years, and this year’s championship is being hosted by Stranraer Water Sports Association, on Loch Ryan. With record entry numbers, this will be the biggest ever gathering of wooden St Ayles skiff boats, which are hand built by the competing clubs.

Already a keen rower, Adam Wilson discovered a family connection to Grace Darling while researching his family tree: “When I found out, I was amazed. I am very proud to be related to her. I had heard the story of Grace before, but didn’t make any connection that she was part of my family. I've always liked the sea, but when I started researching my family's connections to the sea, I gained a personal link. Now it's not just random history; it's my personal history.”

In 1838, Grace Darling, along with her Longstone Lighthouse Keeper father, William, rowed to the rescue of nine shipwreck victims in a ferocious storm. The steamship Forfarshire had run aground on the rocks on Big Harcar off the Farne Islands, Northumberland. Grace and her father knew the conditions would be too rough for the lifeboat to set out from Seahouses, so they decided to row their small coble across to help the survivors. Darling’s bravery saw her become a national heroine, winning the hearts of the nation as the story of her courageous rescue spread internationally.

Grace Darling’s sister is Wilson’s three times great-grandmother, Mary Darling. Grace died tragically young in October 1842, aged 26, from tuberculosis, with no direct descendants.

Before he discovered his seafaring heritage, Adam Wilson was encouraged by a family friend to have-a-go at coastal rowing, and he proved to be a natural.

He adds, “I guess it was fate. I enjoyed it so much that I did two sessions. There was a club race afterwards, and as they were one person short, I ended up racing in that as well. “I think having Grace Darling as a relative and seafaring in my blood means I naturally enjoy rowing. Some of the older members of my family still have Darling as a middle name, but I don’t. In more modern times, everyone has completely forgotten the connection.” Wilson believes he is the first person in his family since Grace Darling’s time to be involved in rowing and he trains with his Eskmuthe crewmates twice a week, plus additional gym sessions to build racing stamina.

He explains the health benefits of the sport: “Rowing was the thing that got me physically active again after lockdown. I started going to the gym, and mentally it is great because it allows you to disconnect completely and gives you something positive to focus on. You just forget about everything else."

He is very much looking forward to the World Championship event the SkiffieWorlds 2025, the highlight of the competitive coastal rowing calendar will be held in Stranraer, south west Scotland, 6-12 July: “It's my first SkiffieWorlds, so I am excited to take part in the event. I have competed in day regattas before, but this is bigger than anything I have done before. The beachfront at Stranraer will be quite a sight with all the boats lined up.”

Steedie Falconer, is the skiff Eskmuthe Rowing Club will be racing at SkiffieWorlds 2025. It is named after a formidable female character, Steedie Falconer - the last ever Fisherrow fishwife. She died aged 95 before the boat was launched and by chance was allocated the Scottish Coastal Rowing Association registration number 95.

Wilson says: “Steedie Falconer is the best, and everyone's favourite. I think her spirit is also with the boat when we’re rowing it.”

Fisherrow and Musselburgh were two separate historic communities either side of the River Esk, and the club was named Eskmuthe to honour them both. The club's first boat was called Honesty after the Honest Toun of Musselburgh.

“The best bit about rowing is getting out on the water and that sense of flying through the waves. At the start of a race, you have a sense of anticipation, then a rush of adrenaline. There is pressure when you’re approaching the turn - if you screw up it up it's a big thing. And at the end, when you are neck to neck with other boats, all you hear is row, row, row! But it is also about the camaraderie and the community feeling.

“I can’t wait to get to Stranraer for SkiffieWorlds to begin.

The triennial SkiffieWorlds world championship will see more than 2,000 rowers from 79 clubs, from Scotland and the UK as well as rowers travelling from as far away as the Netherlands Canada, USA, South Africa, and Australia. Coastal rowing is a sport for all ages: Eskmuthe Rowing Club’s youngest rower is 13 and their oldest 73. For more information visit https://www.eskmutherowingclub.org.uk/For more information about SkiffieWorlds 2025 visit www.skiffieworlds2025.co.uk

1 . Contributed Adam Wilson, (centre holding an oar) with members of Eskmuthe Coastal Rowing Club at Fisherrow Harbour, Musselburgh Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Rower Adam Wilson, 18 who will be competing at SkiffieWorlds 2025 in Stranraer, who is related to Grace Darling Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed R-l Finlay Wishart, Adam Wilson, Adam Smyth and Leo Thomson and cox Andy Duncan training for SkiffieWorlds 2025 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Mary Ann Darling, (1808-1843) Grace Darling’s sister who was Wilson’s three times great-grandmother Photo: Submitted Photo Sales