Grand National: Two Scottish entries confirmed for big race at Aintree

The race, which creates an estimated £250 million in betting turnover, usually attracts a worldwide television audience of 600 million and is shown in 140 countries.

Dingo Dollar is trained near Greenlaw in Berwickshire by Sandy Thomson, while Mighty Thunder represents Kinross-based Lucinda Russell, who scooped the 2017 National with One For Arthur.

Russell said: “It’s just so exciting to be going back to Aintree. Mighty Thunder won last year’s Edinburgh National and the Scottish Grand National and he’s a sweet, intelligent horse who stays very well. He has a relaxed way of racing and could have a good chance if he gets into a nice rhythm and the ground isn’t too soft.”

Trainer Lucinda Russell with Grand National entry Mighty Thunder

Ryan Mania, stepson-in-law to Thomson and the winning jockey in 2013 aboard Auroras Encore, will ride Dingo Dollar and his trainer said: “We’re really pleased with him and his preparations have gone well. We took him for a gallop at Kelso recently and it is all systems go for Aintree. He ran a great race when second in last season’s Scottish National and appeared in the Grand Sefton Chase before he came to us so we know he can handle those unique fences.”

Mighty Thunder is currently priced at 40/1 while the best odds available for Dingo Dollar is 66/1.

Scottish Racing Chief Executive, Delly Innes, said: “It’s very exciting to see Scotland being well represented. We wish both Scottish raiders and their connections all the very best for Saturday, and safe home”.