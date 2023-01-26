Following a series of fast-paced timed matches among the Beginner grade, Joshua Crease (Colinton Castle) and Umar Akram (Grange) won all early round matches to face each other in a final which saw the former overcome his less-experienced opponent.

In the Improvers grade Emily Westgarth faced her younger brother Hamish in the final. The younger sibling played terrifically to upset the seeding and take the win but both returned to Haddington’s Tyne Squash with prizes.

The Intermediate grade saw another family prosper with twins Murray and Lewis Lind (Edinburgh Sports Club) contesting the final, having seen off the four best other players in the grade. The final was refereed by their parents with Murray coming out on top.

Elite/Advanced group: Rear - Organiser Christy Looby, Roberto James-Reboto, Erik Frolov, Benjamin Mahoney-Muir (Grange), Fraser Westgarth (Tyne), Callum Marryat and Kamraan Nizam (Grange). Front - Eunice Lok Hei Li (Grange), Vincent Li (Hatton), Phoebe Hamilton (Tyne), Brodie Coupe and Mark Hammond (Hatton).

In the Advanced grade, Vincent Li and Fergus MacDonald (both Hatton) won early matches against a group of Grange players. Fergus won a tight first game against his clubmate but Vincent did a few full court sprints to shade the second game. In the decider Vincent had momentum to take the prize.

The Elite grade saw the two female participants overcoming male counterparts to reach the final. Phoebe Hamilton, from Tyne Squash and a member of the East Squash performance squad used her experience astutely even though pushed all the way by Eunice Li who has found her squash home in West Lothian after arriving from Hong Kong six months ago.

With 11 of the contestants entered for the National Championship at Edinburgh Sports Club on February 3, the Grange tournament served as a valuable warm-up for the under-11 to under-15 categories. The “nationals” also serve as a final selection event for the Scottish Under-19’s and the World Championships in Australia.

Grange junior squash convenor Christy Looby said: “All the contestants played in good spirits and enjoyed both the squash and baking provided by a club member.”

The Intermediate group: Rear - Jason Cartwright. Front - Billy Docherty, Lewis and Murray Lind (ESC), Antek Sulleyman (ESC/Grange).

Meanwhile, the East of Scotland ladies league sees Waverley undefeated but Edinburgh University have beaten all-comers except their title rivals.

With seven matches remaining in the Open Premiership, Edinburgh Sports Club's 3rd team lead from Edinburgh University 1sts.

•Colinton Castle squash club are hosting an exhibition match at 7pm on Saturday, January 28th between newly crowned Scottish under-23 champion Alasdair Prott and Martin Ross who, earlier this month, won the A grade tournament at the Edinburgh Sports Club Open. Tickets from: [email protected]

Pictured are some of the beginners group: Rear - left to right: Michael Doran (Grange), Jamie MacDonald and Brodie Allan (Hatton). Front: Isla Myers (Hatton), Joshua Crease (Colinton Castle), Eddie Coleman (Hatton), Umar Akram (Grange).