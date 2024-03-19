Grange slip and students are rewarded

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is getting tighter at the top of the men's Premiership as the run-in to the end of the season gathers pace.

Grange lead with 34 points from 13 games according to the table compiled by Scottish Hockey with Western Wildcats tucked in behind with 33 points from the same number of fixtures.

Then come The University of Edinburgh also with 33 from 13 starts and they are way out ahead of fourth-placed Uddingston on 18 points from their 13 fixtures so far.

Kier Robb scoring for The University of Edinburgh earlier this season.

Watsonians have slipped to fifth with 17 points from 13 stats and Hillhead prop up sub-division one with 16 points from their 13 outings.

Last weekend's result saw Grange slip up at home to the students who won 3-1 at Fettes. Western whipped Hillhead 5-1 while Uddingston edged Watsonians 2-1 in Lanarkshire.

Martin Shepherdson, Grange's team manager, sportingly conceded that the University of Edinburgh deserved the points after a committed and solid performance.

Richie McCluskey broke the deadlock after a scramble in the D after 30 minutes and Kier Robb netted a double (40 and 50 minutes) with Grange grabbing a consolation from Jamie Green after 68 minutes.

Shepherdson added: "It was a very tight game with chances at both ends and the students' goalkeeper, Ca;lum Douglas, made a few exceptional saves."