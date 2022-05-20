Handball: Edinburgh women and Livingston men complete league and cup double

Livingston had already won the senior men's league with an unbeaten season, and completed a successful season with a 26-17 victory over Tryst 77 in the cup final at Oriam.

Edinburgh captain Louise Cox Thomsen was the stand-out player in her team’s victory over Dundee University in what was handball’s first cup finals say since 2019 due to Covid.

Both teams are in action again at the NorDan British Handball Super Cup this weekend – on Saturday and Sunday at Oriam in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh HC lift the Scottish Handball Cup after beating Dundee University in the final to complete the double. Picture Alan Peebles

The competition will see the top four men’s and women’s teams from Scotland and England battling it out to become British champions and European club competition qualification places.

Scotland’s men's teams include EK82 and Livingston, whilst Edinburgh HC and Dundee University play in the women's competition.