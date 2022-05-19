Hannah Darling: Records galore for the University of South Carolina freshman from Bonnyrigg

The 18-year-old's effort also helped ensure that, by finishing in the top four in the regular season's final event, USC’s Gamecocks team qualified for next week's prestigious NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

As well as contributing to team success, Darling, in the first year of a four-year scholarship in South Carolina, is also continuing to make her mark on the individual rankings.

A closing two-under-par round of 70, which included six birdies, saw her finish fifth with a 54-hole, level-par total of 216.

It’s Darling's fifth top-five in 10 starts this season, the most in programme history by a freshman and tied for the fourth most top- fives in a single season overall.

Her team-best 72.59 scoring average is the second lowest in programme history by a freshman, trailing only Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, currently playing on the LPGA.

Her efforts also earned her the recognition of the league, which named her in its team of the year, only the second freshman in the programme's history, after Roussin-Bouchard, to be named First Team All-SEC.

She was also named in the all-SEC freshman squad.

She is on the Annika Award watchlist too, a shortlist of 10 players for the prize for the most outstanding female collegiate golfer of the year.

The award is voted for by current players, coaches, women's golf communications directors and media and voting closes next Monday. Should she win, Darling will be the first Gamecock to claim the award.

Darling, No 8 in the NCAA Golfstat player rankings and No 12 in the World Amateur Golf rankings, will play for Great Britain and Ireland against the US in the Curtis Cup in Philadelphia next month, as well as the Arnold Palmer Cup, featuring US and international teams, in July.