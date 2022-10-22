Issuing a general invitation to all Kim Anderson, the club's adult community co-ordinator, explained: “It is generally agreed jogging – or running – in a group can improve moods, bring new friends, create a sense of community and provide motivation to set new goals. Harmeny club runs are credited with helping runners explore new routes and paths and provide a sense of achievement and pride as running and fitness are seen to improve.

“The adult section of Harmeny AC is made up of members ranging in age from 20 – 80 and caters for all levels and abilities. Newcomers don’t have to be an established runner or have a particular pace to join; the club offers members several organised runs throughout the week. Wednesday nights are head-torch runs in the Pentlands which offer two route options; Route One is normally around 5-6 miles and the other around 9-10 miles. Thursday nights see the club provide a coached track session at Saughton for anyone wanting to improve their speed.

“On Friday mornings there is a slower more social paced run option and in a communal effort on Sundays the club offers four different routes from 5km upwards. While track commitments are undertaken at Saughton Harmeny is always well represented at road races, trail races, cross country and local parkruns and next Saturday (29th) will see the club do a parkrun takeover at Oriam for the graduation of their most recent jogscotland couch-to-5k group.”

More details of the open week are posted on the club’s Facebook page or website and shared on social media. Or, for further information, contact Kim Anderson on [email protected].

One of Harmeny’s outstanding prospects is Tendai Nyabadza, who recently helped Team Great Britain and Northern Ireland claim a bronze medal in the 1,500 metres at the European under-18 athletics championships in Jerusalem. Tendai is coached at the club by Andy Ross and also excels at cross country. In fact, in the national short course championships Tendai helped claim team gold as well as claiming an individual silver medal. Chairperson Susan Ross said: “Tendai’s selection was obviously our highlight but there were so many others.”

Another to watch out for is Finlay Ross who won the under-17 800 metres event at the English Championships in Bedford, while Ethan Lorimer took 10 seconds off his personal best over 1500 metres when winning the Scottish under-17 1500m title in 4.27.20.

In the Scottish Hill running championship James Wotherspoon came out top in the under-15's while the same age group since Nancy Corrie win the Scottish mid-Trail Championship. That effort helped Nancy to be acclaimed female athlete of the year while male athlete of the year is Alasdair Wallace.

Meanwhile, several Harmeny athletes, having warmed up with a narrow win over Corstorphine rivals in an annual friendly match, are expected to be in the field for today's Lindsay's National Cross Country relays in Cumbernauld. A remarkable 3,012 athletes have entered representing 562 teams have committed to the event.

