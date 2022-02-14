Heriot’s athlete Corey Campbell smashes 40-year-old record to win Scottish schools under-17 title indoors
Team East Lothian and Heriot’s Corey Campbell secured a Scottish schools under-17 title indoors over 1,500 metres in a time of 3.55.90, breaking an U17 record going back to 1981.
Monday, 14th February 2022, 2:24 pm
It added to an U17 silver medal for Scotland in the international-cross country event in Belfast and contributed to Scotland claiming team gold.
