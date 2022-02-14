Heriot’s athlete Corey Campbell smashes 40-year-old record to win Scottish schools under-17 title indoors

Team East Lothian and Heriot’s Corey Campbell secured a Scottish schools under-17 title indoors over 1,500 metres in a time of 3.55.90, breaking an U17 record going back to 1981.

By Bill Lothian
Monday, 14th February 2022, 2:24 pm
Updated Monday, 14th February 2022, 2:24 pm
Corey Campbell (Team East Lothian and Heriot’s) added a Scottish schools under-17 title indoors over 1500 metres in record time to an under-17 silver medal representing Scotland in the international cross country event in Belfast contributed to Scotland claiming a team gold medal while his indoor 1500 metres time of 3.55.90secs broke an under-17 record going back to 1981.

It added to an U17 silver medal for Scotland in the international-cross country event in Belfast and contributed to Scotland claiming team gold.

