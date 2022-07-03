Hockey: Amy Costello scores double as Scotland women beat Italy

Watsonians forward Sarah Jamieson was also on target in the first of three Test matches, the next stage in their preparations for the Commonwealth Games.. The sides meet again tonight, also at Peffermill.

Edinburgh-born Costello, who is a member of the Great Britain squad, said: "They will come at us again, but we should have enough to deal with it."We took time to get up to pace and they were physical. They provided good opposition as we prepare for the Commonwealth Games at the end of this month."

Her opener came after goalkeeper Nicola Cochrane made two telling stops early on and it arrived after Costello dummied a strike from the top of the D and then fired high into the net from Scotland's first penalty corner in eight minutes.Scotland dominated possession into the second half and were rewarded with a second, Costello drag flicking the ball home.The home side saved the best to last when early in the final quarter they sliced open the Italian defence and quicksilver Watsonians forward Sarah Jamieson finished clinically.

Sarah Jamieson (second left) receiving congratulations from her team-mates after scoring for Scotland v Italy at Peffermill. Picture: Nigel Duncan