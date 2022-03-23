Hockey: Edinburgh University men clinch British Universities title with narrow victory

Edinburgh University player-coach Hamish Imrie is proud of team, who had to hold on in the final. Picture: Nigel Duncan

Scotland international Robbie Croll scored the only goal in a thrilling final at Nottingham University, where the Scots were at one point down to nine men.

Croll, a 21-year-old who captains the side, struck the winner from a penalty corner in the second quarter of a tense tussle. Birmingham even withdrew their goalkeeper in the dying minutes to give them 11 outfield players.

Edinburgh player/coach Hamish Imrie, also a Scottish international, admitted: "We held on."

Martin Rose, the students’ goalkeeper, made some telling stops and Kier Robb was a constant menace up-front to Birmingham, who were the favourites to lift the silverware.

It's been a tough journey to the final for the Capital combine as they played the semi-final and quarter-final on the road, edging Birmingham Seconds 2-0 and Cardiff Met 2-1 in the Principality. Edinburgh beat Cambridge 3-1 in the last 16.

Imrie added: πThis was a massive team effort against a team who were fancied to take the title. We were under the cosh for he first five or ten minutes, but in the second and third we re-grouped and could have scored but did not take our chances.