Hockey: Edinburgh University up to third; Grange hit 14 goals; Watsonians women go top
Edinburgh University have moved up to third in the Scottish hockey men’s Premiership after a 1-0 win over Capital rivals Watsonians.
In a tight match, a last-minute Keir Robb strike proved decisive for the students to end Watsonians’ unbeaten run. The Uni have now kept five clean sheets in a row.
Watsonians stay fifth in the table.
Grange are second after a 14-0 demolition of Kelburne, with Fraser Heigh and Albert Rowling both scoring five each.
They are still three points behind Western Wildcats, who thumped Inverleith 6-1.
In the women’s Premiership, Watsonians are now top on goal difference thanks to a 7-0 victory at Glasgow University.
Scotland striker Sarah Jamieson bagged a hat-trick, with Katie Crawford, Emily Dark, Ellie Stott and Alisa Small also on target.
Edinburgh University are second after Saturday’s 11-0 win over Grove, which included hat-tricks from Georgia Jones and Georgia Brown.
The top two are both in action this Saturday and then play each other at Peffermill on Sunday.