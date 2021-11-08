Hockey: Edinburgh University up to third; Grange hit 14 goals; Watsonians women go top

Edinburgh University have now kept five clean sheets in a row

In a tight match, a last-minute Keir Robb strike proved decisive for the students to end Watsonians’ unbeaten run. The Uni have now kept five clean sheets in a row.

Watsonians stay fifth in the table.

Grange are second after a 14-0 demolition of Kelburne, with Fraser Heigh and Albert Rowling both scoring five each.

They are still three points behind Western Wildcats, who thumped Inverleith 6-1.

In the women’s Premiership, Watsonians are now top on goal difference thanks to a 7-0 victory at Glasgow University.

Scotland striker Sarah Jamieson bagged a hat-trick, with Katie Crawford, Emily Dark, Ellie Stott and Alisa Small also on target.

Edinburgh University are second after Saturday’s 11-0 win over Grove, which included hat-tricks from Georgia Jones and Georgia Brown.