Hockey: Grange facing match that could define their season

It's a must win game for the Edinburgh side who are second in the table with 33 points, five points adrift of Western with both teams having played 14 games.

Grange lost 5-2 in the West of Scotland to Western earlier in the season, Andrew McConnell netting a treble, and were beaten 4-2 in last Sunday's Scottish Cup quarter-final also at Auchenhowie.

Unbeaten Western have scored 84 goals, the best total in the division, and let in 25, the second best behind Edinburgh University, in winning 12 games and drawing two.

Grange have scored 77 and let in 26 in their ten wins and three draws. They have lost once but a real danger man for the Edinburgh side is Fraser Heigh who has netted 34 goals in 14 league games.

He said: "The style of hockey we play and the calibre of players around me allows me to get good scoring opportunities every game."

McConnell is also on form with 19 goals in ten games, missing the rest through injury.

Edinburgh University are third on 28 points having won eight and drawn four of their 14 games and they travel to Titwood to face sixth-placed Clydesdale who have 18 points from five wins, three draws and six defeats.

Watsonians, who are fourth, travel to former league leaders, Dunfermline Carnegie, one place and two points adrift of the Edinburgh side.

In the relegation section, leaders Uddingston host third-placed Inverleith, who are two points adrift of the Lanarkshire side, while bottom club Grove Menzieshill, who have four points, entertain Kelburne who are on 12 points, five ahead of second-bottom Dundee Wanderers.