Hockey: Grange slip five point behind as Wildcats smash Grove
Western Wildcats have opened up a five-point lead over Grange at the top of the men’s hockey Premiership after a comfortable 9-0 win over lowly Grove Menzieshill.
The Glasgow club, who were missing regulars Adam MacKenzie and Andrew McConnell, have now won ten and drawn one of their 11 fixtures so far this term and have scored 71 goals and conceding 17 in collecting 31 points.
Edinburgh-based Grange are their nearest challenges on 26 points. Grove have now won only one of their ten fixtures so far.
In was a landmark day for teenage talent Cameron Moran, who scored his first goal for the first team and it was set up by his older brother, Fraser.
Goalkeeper Gavin Sommerville said: "We are really pleased to have gone 11 games unbeaten and we are happy to lead by five points going into the winter break.
"There are a lot of good teams in the top six, so there is a long way to go."