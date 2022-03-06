Hockey: Grange suffer cup agony but Edinburgh University do the double
Grange have been knocked out of the Scottish Cup at the quarter-final stage by Premier Division pace-setters Western.
The Edinburgh club were beaten 4-2 at Auchenhowie on Sunday as the home side bounced back from a disappointing 3-3 draw with Clydesdale in the league on Saturday.
Hamish Galt claimed a glory double with Fraser Moran and Andrew McConnell also netting for the home side.
This leaves only one men's team from the East left in the competition. Edinburgh University march on thanks to their 3-0 win at Mary Erskine School over Inverleith.
Gordonians lost out 4-2 to Dunfermline Carnegie, while Hillhead beat Glasgow University 7-2.
Western's double dream is still despite their draw with Glasgow rivals Clydesdale on Saturday as they are in pole position in the 12-strong table with 38 points from 14 outings.
Grange are second with 33 points from the same number of games following their 8-1 win at former league pace-setters Dunfermline Carnegie on Saturday.
Edinburgh University are third on 28 points from 14 fixtures after edging Watsonians 3-2 but, in the relegation pool, Inverleith could only draw 1-1 with second-bottom Dundee Wanderers in a match played at King George V Park in Kinross as they could not get a pitch in Edinburgh.
Premiership: Edinburgh University 3, Watsonians 2; Western 3, Clydesdale 3; Dunfermline Carnegie 1, Grange 8; Hillhead 4, Kelburne 0; Grove Menzieshill 1, Uddingston 5; Inverleith 1, Dundee Wanderers 1.
Scottish Cup: quarter-final: Gordonians 2, Dunfermline Carnegie 4; Hillhead 7, Glasgow University 2; Inverleith 0, Edinburgh University 3; Western Wildcats 4, Grange 2.