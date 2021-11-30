Hockey: Inverleith’s Derek Salmond says three points 'are a must'
Inverleith stalwart Derek Salmond eyed Thursday's re-scheduled men's Premiership league clash at struggling Grove Menzieshill and said: “Three points are a must.”
The experienced midfielder, 37, played a key midfield role as the Edinburgh side beat Strathclyde University 3-0 in the Scottish Cup at Mark Erskine School on Saturday.
The former Scotland international said: “Three points on Thursday would be a massive boost. The first part of the season before the winter shut-down is coming to a close, so it would be great to end on a high”.
Salmond praised Strathclyde University, who he said worked hard during the game played in Baltic conditions, and hopes the weather will relent to allow the Grove game to go ahead.
Inverleith were 2-1 down when the original game was abandoned following an injury to an Edinburgh player.
Coach Chris Duncan said Saturday's test against the students was ideal preparation for the Grove match as they play in a similar way to the Dundee outfit, who are expected to defend and hit on the break.
Grove have struggled so far this term in the 12-strong league and are second bottom with four points.
Inverleith are eighth on 13 points from four wins and a draw. They have a far superior goal difference having scored 25 goals and shipped 32.
Grove also suffered an upset in the cup, losing 2-1 at Garscube to Glasgow University, who are fifth in the National League, on Saturday, despite having the ball in the back of the net in the dying seconds from a penalty corner but the officials decided that the ball had not left the D and therefore scrubbed the goal.