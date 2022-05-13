Hockey: Jess Ross targets Scottish Cup glory for Edinburgh University

The 25-year-old is a key cog in the student side which finished eight points adrift of Watsonians in the Premiership title race, but the Dundonian believes the squad are knocking on the door.

She is determined to secure a moral-boosting result ahead of their trip to Turkey from June 3 to 6 for the EuroHockey Challenge II tournament which also features Glasgow combine Clydesdale Western.

The Scottish clubs are in separate qualifying pools, but that is two weeks away and Sunday's joust at Peffermill (4pm) is uppermost in her mind.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Costello shields the ball from Jess Ross in Scotland training in Edinburgh: Picture by Nigel Duncan

Ross is pleased to have enjoyed a rest this week after her recent exertions for Scotland. She was influential in the 2-1 series win over Ireland in three Tests in Belfast, in which the Scots scored 11 goals, and also played a significant part in the 2-0 series win over Wales in Altrincham in an uncapped double-header.

The talented player aims to continue that form into this Sunday and the domestic challenge

She said: "In each of the games we've played against Watsonians we have come away disappointed with the result."

They lost 3-0 in November, 4-2 in March and drew 2-2 at the end of April in their final meeting, but she added: "I do not believe there is too much between the teams, and the pressure is definitely on them. We have nothing to lose and we just have to go out there, enjoy the occasion."

Sam Judge's University squad had four girls away with the Scotland international squad last weekend and a number of others are involved with the Scotland under-21 set-up, underlining the depth of talent at the club.