Hockey: Scotland women aim to keep building in Wales double header

Duncan's squad won two of three matches against a strong Irish side in Belfast last weekend as they continue their build-up for the Commonwealth Games in July and the EuroHockey Championship qualifiers in France in August.

Edinburgh University provide four players and Watsonians, who recently won the women's league title for the first time, have three players included.

Duncan said: "The Test series against Ireland was really positive and we scored 11 goals in three games against a side ranked No 12 in the world, six places above us. Now we want to continue to develop as a squad and games against Wales provide another challenge."

Scotland head coach Chris Duncan knows his team have a huge summer ahead. Picture: Nigel Duncan

Wales are ranked no 23 in the world and the games are at 4:30pm on Saturday and noon on Sunday for two action packed contests.

Meanwhile Grange Edinburgh Ladies have the chance to return to the Premiership for the first time in several years if they can see off the challenge of Grove in today`s promotion play-off at Peffermill. The Edinburgh side finished runners-up in the second tier, only a point behind champions Inverleith but a massive 20 points ahead of third-placed Fjordhus Reivers.

Grove were once a force in the land, they won the Premiership title ten times between 2001 and 2013, but since then the Taysiders have fallen from grace and this season finished second bottom and forced into the play-off for their survival.