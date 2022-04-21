Hockey title showdown as Grange head to Western in top of the table clash

The Capital combine were thrashed 8-0 by Waterloo Ducks from Belgium in their opener but showed great resilience by bouncing back to be edged 2-1 by top London side Hampstead & Westminster, English champions in 2019, in their second game, after leading 1-0 until the last five minutes.

And they then made club history by beating Vienna-based former Austrian champions, Post SV, 3-0 in their final game in Spain, the first time Grange have won in the EuroHockey League.

Sadly, Scotland's top striker, Fraser Heigh, broke a thumb against the English side so will miss Saturday’s 1.30pm start at Auchenhowie but hosts Western will be at full-strength as they continue their quest for a Grand Slam in Scottish domestic hockey this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Cup finalists are on a roll having won the indoor title and are on the brink of clinching the league crown for the first time since 2004. Their record against Grange this season includes two wins and a draw but captain Rob Harwood warned: "Grange are a great side and are just coming off of some strong performances in the EuroHockey League Ranking Cup in Spain.

"It has been 18 years since we last won a league title and so we are determined to get over the line on Saturday in front of our home crowd who have waited a long time for this.

"It should be a great occasion with the two best sides in the country going head-to-head."