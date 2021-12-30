Hockey: Watsonians star Emily Dark scores series-winning goal for Scotland against Ireland

Emily Dark was the series winner for Scotland

The men won all three games against Ireland in Antrim in their mini-series and the women edged their hosts after a nerve-tingling shootout in their final game after winning their series opener 3-2 and losing the second game 8-3, four goals coming in the final session.

The catalyst for the men’s two wins has been the lethal finishing of the Golden brothers, both Cameron and Jamie.

Jamie Golden slotted five goals as Scotland edged Ireland 8-7 in the final men's game after previous 7-3 and 5-4 wins.

In the 5-4 victory the Goldens were again to the fore. Jamie scored a hat-trick, Cameron got a double along with Inverleith’s Patrick Christie.

Captain Michael Ross said: "It is a massive honour for me to captain my country and guide this young and upcoming team to a 3-0 series win."

Scotland women led 5-4 going into the final minutes of a tense battle in their third and deciding game but Ireland levelled late to set-up the penalty shootout.

The Tartan Harts kept their cool to win the shootout 3-1 despite their first effort having to be retaken and Dark from Dundee made sure of the win by sending a rocket shot low into the net.