Hockey: Western target grand slam success in Scottish Cup final against Hillhead

Western thrashed Hillhead 6-1 when the sides last met in the men's Premiership, but the newly-crowned league champions expect a tough game when the Glasgow pair clash in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday (4pm) at Peffermill.

By Nigel Duncan
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 1:07 pm

Coach Vishal Marwaha believes Hillhead have performed well in the second half of the league season and they played well to edge Edinburgh University 3-2, after being 2-0 down, in the cup semi-final.

It is the first time in the club's history that Hillhead have qualified for the showpiece game, but Western are out to spoil their day and have targeted a domestic grand slam having already won the indoor crown and the league title.

Marwaha said: "We're really looking forward to Saturday. It’s been a long-time since we were last in a cup final and they are always great occasions."

WESTERN recently clinched the league title against Grange at Auchenhowie. Picture by Nigel Duncan

Western have a full squad to pick from and will look to top marksmen Rob Harwood and Andrew McConnell to take them to victory.

