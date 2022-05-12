Hockey: Western target grand slam success in Scottish Cup final against Hillhead

Coach Vishal Marwaha believes Hillhead have performed well in the second half of the league season and they played well to edge Edinburgh University 3-2, after being 2-0 down, in the cup semi-final.
It is the first time in the club's history that Hillhead have qualified for the showpiece game, but Western are out to spoil their day and have targeted a domestic grand slam having already won the indoor crown and the league title.
Marwaha said: "We're really looking forward to Saturday. It’s been a long-time since we were last in a cup final and they are always great occasions."
Western have a full squad to pick from and will look to top marksmen Rob Harwood and Andrew McConnell to take them to victory.