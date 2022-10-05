Hole in one at the double as new East of Scotland Alliance season begins
The new Edinburgh and East of Scotland Alliance season is only two events in and there’s already been a brace of aces.
After Mike Louden achieved the feat in the season-opener at Kingsknowe, Robin Cockburn also hit a hole-in-one at Duddingston.
It was a case of a lifetime feat being achieved in Cockburn’s case, having been trying for 49 years before finally pulling it off with a 9-iron at the 152-yard 14th at the Capital club.
Liberton’s Craig Surgeon secured the scratch spoils in that event with a splendid four-under 68 that contained seven birdies.
He won by a shot from another amateur, Pumpherston’s David Thomson, with Kilspindie trainee pro Rob Paterson third on 70.
The main prize on the day, The Bootland Trophy, went to Wasim Ahmed as the eight-handicapper at Archerfield Links carded a net 68.
That earned him a one-shot success over Dunbar’s Neil Gordon, with Malcolm Pennycott (Royal Burgess) and Simon Preece (Bathgate) sharing third spot on 71.