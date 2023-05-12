The club’s athletes secured gold medals in eight events, silver medals in another seven events and bronze medals in two events. The regatta, held over two days at Strathclyde Park, is the first spring regatta of the season. Alexander and Hector Patton represented the club at GB U-19 trials, placing an impressive fifth and 12th, respectively.

Club member Dame Katherine Grainger, the chair of UK Sport ,was present at the regatta to take part in a ceremony which saw four new Scottish Rowing performance boats named after being purchased with support from sportscotland. One of those boats was named after Dame Katherine as well as Jim Aitken, MBE, recently retired as director of Sport at Edinburgh University and credited with being a strong supporter of rowing over 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also honoured were Aberdeen’s Mike Morrice and Ailie Ord (Strathclyde).

The successful club quartet of Simon Lloyd, Tom Duke, Patrick Clark and Robert Young