BREAKING
Impressive medal haul for St Andrew Boat Club rowers

Rowers from St Andrew Boat Club have returned from Scottish Rowing’s Spring Regatta with an impressive medal haul.

By Bill Lothian
Published 12th May 2023, 13:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 13:48 BST

The club’s athletes secured gold medals in eight events, silver medals in another seven events and bronze medals in two events. The regatta, held over two days at Strathclyde Park, is the first spring regatta of the season. Alexander and Hector Patton represented the club at GB U-19 trials, placing an impressive fifth and 12th, respectively.

Club member Dame Katherine Grainger, the chair of UK Sport ,was present at the regatta to take part in a ceremony which saw four new Scottish Rowing performance boats named after being purchased with support from sportscotland. One of those boats was named after Dame Katherine as well as Jim Aitken, MBE, recently retired as director of Sport at Edinburgh University and credited with being a strong supporter of rowing over 20 years.

Also honoured were Aberdeen’s Mike Morrice and Ailie Ord (Strathclyde).

The successful club quartet of Simon Lloyd, Tom Duke, Patrick Clark and Robert YoungThe successful club quartet of Simon Lloyd, Tom Duke, Patrick Clark and Robert Young
The St Andrew Boat Club gold medallists at the Spring Regatta were Catie McKendrick, Niamh O'Kane, Phoebe Pryce, Stefani Panova, Erica Watt, Rebecca Harrison, Rosie Mason, Anna Fisher, Jade McEntee, Charlotte Scott, Anna Fisher, Genevieve Wilks, Tom Duke (2), Simon Lloyd, Patrick Clark, and Robert Young, John Munro, Mike Kelly, Hal Thompson, Graham Andrews, Katie McLaughlin (cox), Brady Stevens, Jan Swedlow, Andy Dobson, Stuart Masson, Nathan Field, Finlay Miller, Josh Thompson, Jack Lane.

